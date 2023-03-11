Home>>
Xi signs presidential order to appoint Li Qiang as premier
(Xinhua) 11:12, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to appoint Li Qiang as premier Saturday at the ongoing session of China's national legislature.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.