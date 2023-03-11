Languages

Xi signs presidential order to appoint Li Qiang as premier

(Xinhua) 11:12, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to appoint Li Qiang as premier Saturday at the ongoing session of China's national legislature. 

