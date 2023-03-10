Xi pledges allegiance to Constitution

Xinhua) 11:15, March 10, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, newly elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

