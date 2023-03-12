Languages

Archive

Sunday, March 12, 2023

Home>>

Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session

(Xinhua) 09:20, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the fifth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)

Photos

Related Stories