Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session
(Xinhua) 09:20, March 12, 2023
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the fifth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning in Beijing.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting.
