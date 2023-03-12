We Are China

Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session

Xinhua) 09:20, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the fifth plenary meeting of its first session Sunday morning in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting.

