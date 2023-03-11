Xi attends closing meeting of top political advisory body's annual session

Xinhua) 15:02, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping attended the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, Saturday afternoon in Beijing.

