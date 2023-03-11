Home>>
Xi attends closing meeting of top political advisory body's annual session
(Xinhua) 15:02, March 11, 2023
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping attended the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's top political advisory body, Saturday afternoon in Beijing.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin congratulates Xi on election as Chinese president
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (2)
- Brief introduction of Xi Jinping -- Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman
- Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, Zhang Shengmin nominated candidates for members of PRC Central Military Commission
- Xi signs presidential order to appoint Li Qiang as premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.