Putin congratulates Xi on election as Chinese president

Xinhua) 12:22, March 11, 2023

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, warmly congratulating him on his election as Chinese president.

Putin said he would like to extend his warm congratulations to Xi on the occasion of his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

The decision adopted by the National People's Congress of China shows that Xi, as the head of state, enjoys high prestige and that the strategies he has formulated on promoting China's economic and social development and on safeguarding China's interests on the international stage have won the support of the Chinese people, Putin said.

The Russian side speaks highly of Xi's contribution to strengthening the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Putin said, expressing his firm belief that with joint efforts of both sides, the Russia-China cooperation in various fields will continue to yield fruitful results.

Putin said he will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with Xi on major regional and international issues. He wishes that Xi will make new and greater achievements in promoting the welfare of the friendly Chinese people.

