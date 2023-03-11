Brief introduction of Xi Jinping -- Chinese president, PRC CMC chairman

Xi Jinping is elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the PRC Central Military Commission at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- The following is a brief introduction of Xi Jinping:

Xi Jinping, male, Han ethnicity, was born in June 1953 and is from Fuping, Shaanxi Province. He began his first job in January 1969 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in January 1974. Xi graduated from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Tsinghua University where he completed an in-service graduate program in Marxist theory and ideological and political education. He holds a Doctor of Law degree.

Xi is currently General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, President of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and Chairman of the PRC Central Military Commission.

