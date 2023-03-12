Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on Xi's election as Chinese president (3)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- World leaders continued to extend congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

The election reflects the trust of the Chinese people in Xi's valuable contributions to the cause of socialism, said First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

Cuba is deeply honored for its intimate friendship with Xi and the Chinese people, the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government, he added.

The wise decision-making by the Chinese president and the important resolutions made at China's "two sessions" have created solid foundations for China's bright future and prosperity, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said he believes that under the outstanding leadership of the CPC with Xi at its core, the Chinese people are bound to realize the grand blueprint of building a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

The election shows that Xi's governing philosophy has won the support of the entire nation, said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Under Xi's wise leadership, China's international prestige and status have been continuously lifted, Rahmon said.

Under Xi's leadership, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, China has developed rapidly with its people's living standards continuously improving, and the country has kept playing a constructive role in international affairs.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that under Xi's leadership, China has achieved unprecedented development.

China's international prestige has significantly improved, and it is becoming a strong nation in an all-round way, Mirziyoyev said, adding that Xi's re-election as Chinese president is a major event in Chinese history.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he firmly believes that under Xi's strong leadership, China will eventually achieve its Second Centenary Goal.

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said he believes that China will continue to play a constructive role in global and regional affairs.

In his message, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Indonesia and China, strategic partner for each other, to further strengthen cooperation and promote the prosperity of the two countries, so as to continue to contribute to regional peace and stability.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said as China is entering a new stage of development, he is confident that Xi will continue to lead China to sustained development and prosperity.

He said that he looks forward to working with Xi to take bilateral relations to a new level.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said under Xi's visionary leadership, China and the great Chinese nation have made great achievements in the development of human causes, he added.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he firmly believes that Xi will continue to lead China to extraordinary achievements.

The Cambodia-China friendship is unbreakable, and Cambodia is willing to work with China to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future, he said.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-China Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would like to maintain communication with Xi and promote the building of constructive and stable Japan-China relations.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, and the Fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, also sent their congratulations on Xi's election.

