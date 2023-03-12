Vietnamese leaders congratulate Xi on election as Chinese president, chairman of PRC Central Military Commission

Xinhua) 09:48, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Friday sent congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, warmly congratulating him on his election as president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC.

Expressing their warmest congratulations to Xi on his election, they said they firmly believe that as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the Party, Xi will continue to lead the Party, the Chinese army and the Chinese people in achieving greater victories on the new journey of building China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

The Vietnamese party, the country and people have always attached importance to consolidating and developing good-neighborly friendship and all-round cooperative relations with China, which is a strategic choice and the top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy, they said.

The two leaders said they are willing to continue to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership so as to increase political mutual trust, cement mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen popular support between the two countries.

They also wished Xi new and greater achievements in his noble post.

