Ministers interviewed after 5th plenary meeting of 1st session of 14th NPC
Director of China's General Administration of Sport Gao Zhidan gives an interview after the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Head of the National Bureau of Statistics Kang Yi gives an interview after the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Minister of Natural Resources Wang Guanghua gives an interview after the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)
A journalist with Xinhua News Agency asks a question during an interview with ministers after the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
