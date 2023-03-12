Four Chinese vice premiers endorsed by national legislature

Xinhua) 10:58, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were endorsed as China's vice premiers at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature, on Sunday.

