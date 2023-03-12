Candidates for secretary-general of China's State Council, ministers nominated
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has nominated candidates for secretary-general of the State Council and heads of 26 departments of the State Council at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.
The following is the list:
-- Wu Zhenglong nominated as secretary-general of the State Council
-- Qin Gang nominated as minister of foreign affairs
-- Li Shangfu nominated as minister of national defense
-- Zheng Shanjie nominated as head of the national development and reform commission
-- Huai Jinpeng nominated as minister of education
-- Wang Zhigang nominated as minister of science and technology
-- Jin Zhuanglong nominated as minister of industry and information technology
-- Pan Yue nominated as head of the state ethnic affairs commission
-- Wang Xiaohong nominated as minister of public security
-- Chen Yixin nominated as minister of state security
-- Tang Dengjie nominated as minister of civil affairs
-- He Rong nominated as minister of justice
-- Liu Kun nominated as minister of finance
-- Wang Xiaoping nominated as minister of human resources and social security
-- Wang Guanghua nominated as minister of natural resources
-- Huang Runqiu nominated as minister of ecology and environment
-- Ni Hong nominated as minister of housing and urban-rural development
-- Li Xiaopeng nominated as minister of transport
-- Li Guoying nominated as minister of water resources
-- Tang Renjian nominated as minister of agriculture and rural affairs
-- Wang Wentao nominated as minister of commerce
-- Hu Heping nominated as minister of culture and tourism
-- Ma Xiaowei nominated as head of the national health commission
-- Pei Jinjia nominated as minister of veterans affairs
-- Wang Xiangxi nominated as minister of emergency management
-- Yi Gang nominated as governor of the People's Bank of China
-- Hou Kai nominated as auditor-general of the national audit office.
