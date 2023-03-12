We Are China

Candidates for secretary-general of China's State Council, ministers nominated

Xinhua) 11:07, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has nominated candidates for secretary-general of the State Council and heads of 26 departments of the State Council at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

The following is the list:

-- Wu Zhenglong nominated as secretary-general of the State Council

-- Qin Gang nominated as minister of foreign affairs

-- Li Shangfu nominated as minister of national defense

-- Zheng Shanjie nominated as head of the national development and reform commission

-- Huai Jinpeng nominated as minister of education

-- Wang Zhigang nominated as minister of science and technology

-- Jin Zhuanglong nominated as minister of industry and information technology

-- Pan Yue nominated as head of the state ethnic affairs commission

-- Wang Xiaohong nominated as minister of public security

-- Chen Yixin nominated as minister of state security

-- Tang Dengjie nominated as minister of civil affairs

-- He Rong nominated as minister of justice

-- Liu Kun nominated as minister of finance

-- Wang Xiaoping nominated as minister of human resources and social security

-- Wang Guanghua nominated as minister of natural resources

-- Huang Runqiu nominated as minister of ecology and environment

-- Ni Hong nominated as minister of housing and urban-rural development

-- Li Xiaopeng nominated as minister of transport

-- Li Guoying nominated as minister of water resources

-- Tang Renjian nominated as minister of agriculture and rural affairs

-- Wang Wentao nominated as minister of commerce

-- Hu Heping nominated as minister of culture and tourism

-- Ma Xiaowei nominated as head of the national health commission

-- Pei Jinjia nominated as minister of veterans affairs

-- Wang Xiangxi nominated as minister of emergency management

-- Yi Gang nominated as governor of the People's Bank of China

-- Hou Kai nominated as auditor-general of the national audit office.

