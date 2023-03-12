Chinese premier nominates candidates for state councilors

Xinhua) 11:52, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has nominated Li Shangfu, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Shen Yiqin and Qin Gang as candidates for state councilors at the ongoing annual session of the 14th National People's Congress.

