NPC deputies interviewed before 5th plenary meeting of 1st session of 14th NPC
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Liao Hong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Cheng Weidong, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Chen Tianzhu, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Ren Ziwei, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) are interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
A journalist asks a question during an interview with deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)
Feng Dan, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Yang Chaoming, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is interviewed ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
- China's national legislature meets to decide new cabinet lineup
- China's national supervision commission chief pledges allegiance to Constitution
- New PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen, members pledge allegiance to Constitution
- China's Supreme People's Court president pledges allegiance to Constitution
- Brief introduction of Zhao Leji -- chairman of 14th NPC Standing Committee
- Brief introduction of vice chairpersons, secretary-general of 14th NPC Standing Committee
- Zhang Jun nominated candidate for China's top court president
- Liu Jinguo nominated candidate for China's national supervision commission director
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.