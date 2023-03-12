Candidate list for China's new cabinet members finalized for voting

Xinhua) 11:56, March 12, 2023

Zhao Leji, executive chairman of the presidium of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the sixth meeting of the executive chairpersons of the presidium at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Candidate members for China's new cabinet have been finalized for voting on Saturday at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.

At its seventh meeting Saturday, the session's presidium decided that a preliminary list of candidates for vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, ministers in charge of various commissions, governor of the central bank, chief auditor, and secretary-general of the State Council, as well as chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 14th NPC will be distributed to all delegations for discussion.

The candidates for the new cabinet members were nominated by Premier Li Qiang, while the candidates for personnel of the NPC special committees were proposed by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

At its eighth meeting Saturday afternoon, the presidium decided by voting the final list of the candidates. NPC deputies will vote to decide on appointment of new cabinet members and approve personnel of the NPC special committees at a plenary meeting.

The presidium also decided to distribute draft resolutions on the work reports of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate to all delegations for deliberations.

Both presidium meetings were presided over by Zhao Leji, the presidium's executive chairman.

Also on Saturday, executive chairpersons of the presidium held their sixth meeting, also chaired by Zhao.

