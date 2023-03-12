China's national legislature decides on new cabinet lineup
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature on Sunday decided on the new lineup of the State Council, or the cabinet, at its ongoing annual session.
Upon nomination by Premier Li Qiang, vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, auditor-general, and secretary-general of the State Council were endorsed by lawmakers at the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).
Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to appoint these officials.
Lawmakers also approved by voting chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 14th NPC at the meeting.
The vice premiers, state councilors and secretary-general of the State Council pledged allegiance to the Constitution.
Photos
Related Stories
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
- China's national legislature meets to decide new cabinet lineup
- China's national supervision commission chief pledges allegiance to Constitution
- New PRC Central Military Commission vice chairmen, members pledge allegiance to Constitution
- China's Supreme People's Court president pledges allegiance to Constitution
- Brief introduction of Zhao Leji -- chairman of 14th NPC Standing Committee
- Brief introduction of vice chairpersons, secretary-general of 14th NPC Standing Committee
- Zhang Jun nominated candidate for China's top court president
- Liu Jinguo nominated candidate for China's national supervision commission director
- Li Qiang endorsed as Chinese premier
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.