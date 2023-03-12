Zhang Jun elected China's Supreme People's Court president

Xinhua) 11:59, March 12, 2023

Zhang Jun is elected president of the Supreme People's Court at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun was elected president of the Supreme People's Court on Saturday at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

He made a public pledge of allegiance to China's Constitution at the Great Hall of the People upon assuming office.

Zhang, born in October 1956, began his first job in January 1973 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in May 1974. He is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

