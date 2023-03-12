Brief introduction of Li Qiang -- Premier of China's State Council

Xinhua) 11:58, March 12, 2023

Li Qiang is endorsed as Chinese premier at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The following is a brief introduction of Li Qiang:

Li Qiang, male, Han ethnicity, was born in July 1959 and is from Ruian, Zhejiang Province. He began his first job in July 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in April 1983. He received a graduate education at the Central Party School and holds an executive MBA degree.

Li is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau, premier of the State Council and secretary of the Leading Party Members Group of the State Council.

