China's national legislature endorses secretary-general of State Council, ministers

Xinhua) 11:04, March 12, 2023

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) on Sunday endorsed secretary-general of the State Council and heads of 26 departments of the State Council at a plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.

The following is the list:

Wu Zhenglong, secretary-general of the State Council

Qin Gang, minister of foreign affairs

Li Shangfu, minister of national defense

Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission

Huai Jinpeng, minister of education

Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology

Jin Zhuanglong, minister of industry and information technology

Pan Yue, head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission

Wang Xiaohong, minister of public security

Chen Yixin, minister of state security

Tang Dengjie, minister of civil affairs

He Rong, minister of justice

Liu Kun, minister of finance

Wang Xiaoping, minister of human resources and social security

Wang Guanghua, minister of natural resources

Huang Runqiu, minister of ecology and environment

Ni Hong, minister of housing and urban-rural development

Li Xiaopeng, minister of transport

Li Guoying, minister of water resources

Tang Renjian, minister of agriculture and rural affairs

Wang Wentao, minister of commerce

Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism

Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission

Pei Jinjia, minister of veterans affairs

Wang Xiangxi, minister of emergency management

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China

Hou Kai, auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

