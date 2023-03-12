Liu Jinguo elected director of National Commission of Supervision

Xinhua) 12:03, March 12, 2023

Liu Jinguo is elected director of the National Commission of Supervision at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jinguo was elected director of the National Commission of Supervision on Saturday at the ongoing first session of the 14th National People's Congress.

He made a public pledge of allegiance to China's Constitution at the Great Hall of the People upon assuming office.

Liu is currently a member of the Secretariat of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC. Born in April 1955, he began his first job in December 1976 and joined the CPC in September 1975.

