Ying Yong elected procurator-general of China's Supreme People's Procuratorate
(Xinhua) 12:03, March 12, 2023
Ying Yong is elected procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Ying Yong was elected procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Saturday at the ongoing first session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.
He made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People upon assuming office.
Ying is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee. Born in November 1957, he began his first job in December 1976 and joined the Communist Party of China in April 1979.
