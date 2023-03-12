Zhang Youxia, He Weidong endorsed as vice chairmen of PRC Central Military Commission

Zhang Youxia is endorsed as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia and He Weidong were endorsed as vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 NPC deputies voted to approve the nomination by Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC of the People's Republic of China.

Zhang, born in July 1950, is currently a member of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau and serves as vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission. Zhang holds the rank of general in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force.

He Weidong is endorsed as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People's Republic of China at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua)

He, born in May 1957, is currently a member of the 20th CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and serves as vice chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission. He also holds the rank of general in the PLA Ground Force.

Also on Saturday, Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua and Zhang Shengmin were endorsed as the PRC CMC members.

The new PRC CMC vice chairmen and members pledged allegiance to the country's Constitution upon assuming office.

