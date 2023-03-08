Home>>
Swans appear at national wetland park in C. China’s Henan
(People's Daily Online) 13:22, March 08, 2023
|Swans fly at the Tanghe National Wetland Park in Tangyin county, Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Ma Xiaoran)
More than 100 swans were recently spotted at the Tanghe National Wetland Park in Tangyin county, Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province, creating a beautiful view.
Swans have very high requirements for water quality and environment. They only settle down in places with good water quality, abundant food and a safe environment. Swans going to Tangyin county reflects the continuous improvement in the ecological environment and water quality of the county.
