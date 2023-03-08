Languages

Archive

Wednesday, March 08, 2023

Home>>

Swans appear at national wetland park in C. China’s Henan

(People's Daily Online) 13:22, March 08, 2023
Swans appear at national wetland park in C. China’s Henan
Swans fly at the Tanghe National Wetland Park in Tangyin county, Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Ma Xiaoran)

More than 100 swans were recently spotted at the Tanghe National Wetland Park in Tangyin county, Anyang city, central China’s Henan Province, creating a beautiful view.

Swans have very high requirements for water quality and environment. They only settle down in places with good water quality, abundant food and a safe environment. Swans going to Tangyin county reflects the continuous improvement in the ecological environment and water quality of the county.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories