Cultural relics of Zhongshan State displayed in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 13:35, February 15, 2023
A cultural relic of Zhongshan State (414B.C.-296B.C.) in the Warring States period (475B.C.-221B.C.) is on display in Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing. Feb. 14, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yi)
A total of 192 pieces from 106 sets of cultural relics of Zhongshan State, including bronze wares, gold and silver wares, jade and stone ware and lacquer wares, are exhibited in the museum.
