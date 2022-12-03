Relics dating back to Bronze Age found in NE China

Xinhua) 13:50, December 03, 2022

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows a piece of oracle bone unearthed at the Weizili site in Xiaochengzi Village, Nongan County, northeast China's Jilin Province.(Jilin provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute/Handout via Xinhua)

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 relics and 24 houses, tombs, and pit remains have been unearthed in a site dating back to the Bronze Age in northeast China's Jilin Province.

Twenty-four houses, tombs, and pit remains, and relics including earthenware, stoneware, boneware, clam ware, and metal ware have been uncovered this year in a newly-excavated area of 547.5 square meters at the site, said the Jilin provincial cultural relics and archaeology institute.

Among the relics, most of them are pottery with a clear appearance indicating an ancient pot, tripod, cup, bowl, and so on. Nearly 100,000 fragments of pottery were also discovered.

The Weizili site, located in Xiaochengzi Village, Nongan County, covers about 100,000 square meters in total. Since 2019, archaeologists have carried out excavation and research work at the site and found over 500 relics.

The new discovery can provide important materials for research on economic models of human society's early stages and their settlement layout in the area from the Bronze Age to the early Iron Age, said experts.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Liu Ning)