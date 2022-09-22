Cultural relics from Yuan Dynasty shipwreck on display in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 13:29, September 22, 2022

Cultural relics excavated from a shipwreck of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) are displayed at an exhibition in Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jinchuan)

A great loss was suffered some 700 years ago when a ship full of porcelain sank in the sea near Shengbeiyu Island in Fujian.

