Home>>
Cultural relics from Yuan Dynasty shipwreck on display in Fujian
(Ecns.cn) 13:29, September 22, 2022
Cultural relics excavated from a shipwreck of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) are displayed at an exhibition in Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Jinchuan)
A great loss was suffered some 700 years ago when a ship full of porcelain sank in the sea near Shengbeiyu Island in Fujian.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Centuries-old imperial edict found in north China
- Ancient ironware production, processing workshop discovered in central China
- China makes significant progress in cultural relic protection
- New Rhamnaceae species discovered in SW China
- Magnificent scenery of ruins of ancient Camel City at sunset
- Animal-shaped cultural relics exhibited at Hainan Museum
- Aerial view of Xanadu relic site in north China's Inner Mongolia
- Yungang Research Institute strives to create digital versions of grottoes relics
- Ancient rock painting complex found in NW China
- Ancient Chinese "golf" balls found in central China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.