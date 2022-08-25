China makes significant progress in cultural relic protection

Xinhua) 10:05, August 25, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has made notable progress in the protection of cultural relics over the past 10 years, and has promoted the creative transformation and development of fine traditional Chinese culture, according to a press conference held Wednesday.

By the end of 2021, there were 108 million pieces (sets) of state-owned movable cultural relics, and about 767,000 immovable ones. The total number of world heritage sites in China has reached 56, ranking second in the world, said Rao Quan, vice minister of culture and tourism.

Steady progress has also been made in protecting intangible cultural heritage to pass on the Chinese culture. To date, China boasts 42 intangible cultural heritage items on UNESCO's lists of intangible cultural heritage, ranking first in the world.

