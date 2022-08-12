New Rhamnaceae species discovered in SW China
BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Rhamnaceae in Sichuan Province in southwest China, according to the Chengdu Institute of Biology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
An expedition team from the institute found this species in a warm-dry valley of the Jinsha River during China's second scientific research survey on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and was unable to classify it to any existing Rhamnaceae group.
On the basis of literature review and specimen comparison, they identified it as a new species of Colubrina, belonging to Rhamnaceae, and named it after an honorable researcher called Liu Zhaoguang -- Colubrina zhaoguangii.
The new species is the third known Chinese Colubrina species. Compared with the other two, it features by the habit of twisted shrub and tiny leaves with markedly notched apex.
The researchers published their findings in the journal Ecosystem Health and Sustainability.
Photos
Related Stories
- Magnificent scenery of ruins of ancient Camel City at sunset
- Animal-shaped cultural relics exhibited at Hainan Museum
- Aerial view of Xanadu relic site in north China's Inner Mongolia
- Yungang Research Institute strives to create digital versions of grottoes relics
- Ancient rock painting complex found in NW China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.