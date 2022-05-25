Magnificent scenery of ruins of ancient Camel City at sunset

Ecns.cn) 14:42, May 25, 2022

Magnificent sunset scenery at the "ruins of Camel City" in Gaotai county, Zhangye City, Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Yaode)

Ruins of the Camel City covers an area of 300,000 square meters, and is the best-preserved ancient cultural relics of Han and Tang Dynasties (202 BC-207AD) in China. It was listed as national key cultural relic protection site in 1996.

