WTT contender Doha 2023: women's doubles final match

Xinhua) 13:37, January 22, 2023

Zhang Rui (L)/Kuai Man of China compete during the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui (R)/Kuai Man of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jeon Jihee (L)/Shin Yubin of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final match against Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China greet Shin Yubin/Jeon Jihee of South Korea (from R to L) after their women's doubles final match at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Zhang Rui (L)/Kuai Man of China take a selfie during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

