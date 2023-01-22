WTT contender Doha 2023: women's doubles final match
Zhang Rui (L)/Kuai Man of China compete during the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Zhang Rui (R)/Kuai Man of China pose with the trophies during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Jeon Jihee (L)/Shin Yubin of South Korea compete during the women's doubles final match against Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Zhang Rui/Kuai Man of China greet Shin Yubin/Jeon Jihee of South Korea (from R to L) after their women's doubles final match at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Zhang Rui (L)/Kuai Man of China take a selfie during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final match against Jeon Jihee/Shin Yubin of South Korea at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: women's singles final match of WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament
- China wins mixed doubles final at WTT contender Doha
- WTT Contender Doha 2023: singles round of 16 matches
- In pics: WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament
- Highlights of WTT Contender Doha 2023
- Chinese paddler Wang soars to career-high No. 3 in world rankings
- Chinese paddlers Wang, Sun lift trophies at WTT Cup Finals
- In pics: WTT Cup Finals
- China sweeps women's semifinal berths at WTT Cup Finals
- Highlights of WTT Cup Finals
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.