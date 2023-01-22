In pics: women's singles final match of WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament
(230121) -- DOHA, Jan. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Fan Siqi celebrates scoring during the women's singles final match between Fang Siqi of China and her teammate Zhang Rui at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(230121) -- DOHA, Jan. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Fan Siqi hits a return during the women's singles final match between Fang Siqi of China and her teammate Zhang Rui at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(230121) -- DOHA, Jan. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Rui reacts during the women's singles final match between Fang Siqi of China and her teammate Zhang Rui at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(230121) -- DOHA, Jan. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Fan Siqi celebrates after winning the women's singles final match between Fang Siqi of China and her teammate Zhang Rui at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
(230121) -- DOHA, Jan. 21, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Rui serves during the women's singles final match between Fang Siqi of China and her teammate Zhang Rui at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

