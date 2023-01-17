Highlights of WTT Contender Doha 2023

Xinhua) 14:43, January 17, 2023

He Zhuojia of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

He Zhuojia of China serves during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong reacts during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)