Highlights of WTT Contender Doha 2023
He Zhuojia of China hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
He Zhuojia of China serves during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong reacts during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 2 match against Lee Hoi Man Karen of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
Photos
