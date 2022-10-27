Highlights of WTT Cup Finals

Xinhua) 16:35, October 27, 2022

Wang Manyu of China competes during the women's singles round of 16 match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Chuang Chih-Yuan of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Doo Hoi Kem of China's Hong Kong serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Quadri Aruna of Nigeria serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles round of 16 match against Han Ying of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Han Ying of Germany competes during the women's singles round of 16 match against Wang Manyu of China at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Patrick Franziska of Germany serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei serves during the men's singles round of 16 match against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan celebrates during the men's singles round of 16 match against Patrick Franziska of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

