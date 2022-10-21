Highlights of WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 08:52, October 21, 2022

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan serves the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match against Mattias Falck of Sweden at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China serves the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China serves the ball during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match against Wong Chun Ting of China's Hong Kong at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China serves the ball during the women's singles round of 32 match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Bruna Takahashi of Brazil at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

