Ma Long to spearhead Chinese Olympic paddlers at WTT Macao 2021 Champions of China

Xinhua) 08:50, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Olympic champion Ma Long is among seven Chinese Olympians at the upcoming WTT Macao 2021 Champions of China.

Originally scheduled as one of the most important WTT Series events of 2021, the tournament will get underway at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion in Macao from January 19 to 23, 2022.

China will dispatch a star-studded roster, including seven Tokyo 2020 athletes - Ma, Xu Xin, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Liu Shiwen, as well as other prominent names as Wang Chuqin and Liang Jingkun.

Doo Hoi Kem and Ho Kwan Kit from Hong Kong, China, Li Jie from the Netherlands and Poland's Li Qian are also expected to compete.

"The Chinese team trained in Macao in March 2020. WTT also had its first showcase in Macao last year where we deeply felt the passion and support of the local crowd for table tennis," said Ma, a two-time Olympic gold medalist of men's singles table tennis.

"After some time of adjustment after the Tokyo Olympic Games, it's time for me to return to my beloved table tennis arena and bring the excitement to my fans," he added.

The WTT Macao 2021 Champions of China will feature 32 men's singles players, 32 women's singles players and 16 mixed doubles pairs.

