Wang Manyu crowned as women's singles world champion at table tennis worlds

Xinhua) 16:01, November 30, 2021

China's Wang Manyu gives a speech during the awarding ceremony after the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (L) celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (R) celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Manyu competes during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Sun Yingsha (R) reacts during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Manyu celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (L) greets teammate Sun Yingsha after the women's sinlges final match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (L) competes during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Sun Yingsha (L) serves during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

