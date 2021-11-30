Wang Manyu crowned as women's singles world champion at table tennis worlds
China's Wang Manyu gives a speech during the awarding ceremony after the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu (L) celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu (R) celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
China's Wang Manyu competes during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Sun Yingsha (R) reacts during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
China's Wang Manyu celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu (L) greets teammate Sun Yingsha after the women's sinlges final match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu (L) competes during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
China's Sun Yingsha (L) serves during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu gives a speech during the awarding ceremony after the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
China's Wang Manyu celebrates during the women's sinlges final match between Wang Manyu of China and her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Fan, Wang take men's and women's singles titles at table tennis worlds
- China's Wang/Sun win women's doubles final at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals
- Moments of women's/men's sinlges final at table tennis worlds
- Highlights of mixed doubles final, awarding ceremony at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals
- Highlights of mixed doubles semifinal match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.