China's Wang/Sun win women's doubles final at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 13:06, November 30, 2021

China's Wang Manyu (Rear L)/Sun Yingsha (Rear R) celebrate during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Ito Mima (R)/Hina Hayata of Japan celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the women's doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (Top L)/Sun Yingsha (Top R) compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha communicate with their coach during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (Bottom R)/Sun Yingsha (Bottom L) celebrate after winning the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Manyu (L)/Sun Yingsha are interviewed after the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (Top L)/Sun Yingsha (Top R) compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Ito Mima/Hina Hayata (L) of Japan compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Manyu (Front)/Sun Yingsha compete during the women's doubles final match between Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha of China and Ito Mima/Hina Hayata of Japan at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

