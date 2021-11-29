Highlights of mixed doubles semifinal match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 11:03, November 29, 2021

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu (2nd R)/Hayata Hina (2nd L) and Lin Gaoyuan (1st R) of China/Lily Zhang of the United States compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (2nd L) of China/Lily Zhang (1st L) of the United States and Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu(2nd R)/Hayata Hina react after the mixed doubles semifinal match at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States compete during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States react during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu(R)/Hayata Hina celebrate during the mixed doubles semifinal match against Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China and Lily Zhang of the United States are seen after the mixed doubles semifinal match against Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

