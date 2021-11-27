Home>>
Highlights of 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston
(Xinhua) 13:38, November 27, 2021
Lin Gaoyuan (R) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-U.S. pair Jha/Wang halts advance in mixed doubles at table tennis worlds
- China-U.S. pairs keep dream alive at table tennis worlds
- Chinese paddlers demonstrate prowess, Japanese hot favorite suffers early exit at Worlds
- China-U.S. pairs make winning debut on opening day of Table Tennis Worlds in Houston
- Chinese, U.S. table tennis communities celebrate 50th anniversary of "Ping-Pong Diplomacy"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.