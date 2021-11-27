Highlights of 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston

Xinhua) 13:38, November 27, 2021

Lin Gaoyuan (R) and Lily Zhang celebrate during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of China/Lily Zhang of the United States and Kirill Skachkov/Olga Vorobeva of RTT at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

