Highlights of mixed doubles final, awarding ceremony at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals

Xinhua) 09:44, November 30, 2021

China's Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) pose during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

First-placed China's Wang Chuqin (3rd L)/Sun Yingsha (4th L), second-placed Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu(1st L)/Hayata Hina (2nd L), third-placed Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-Ching(3rd R)/Lin Yun-Ju (4th R) and Lin Gaoyuan (2nd R) of China/Lily Zhang of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the mixed doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Third-placed Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China/Lily Zhang of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the mixed doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China/Lily Zhang of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the mixed doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha(R) communicate during the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

Third-placed Lin Gaoyuan (L) of China/Lily Zhang of the United States pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the mixed doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Chuqin (R)/Sun Yingsha celebrate during the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Chuqin (Front R)/Sun Yingsha celebrate during the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Chuqin (L)/Sun Yingsha compete during the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

China's Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha (R) react during the mixed doubles final match between Harimoto Tomokazu/Hayata Hina of Japan and Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha of China at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Second-placed Harimoto Tomokazu(L)/Hayata Hina of Japan celebrate on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the mixed doubles event at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by Nick Wagner/Xinhua)

