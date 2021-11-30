Moments of women's/men's sinlges final at table tennis worlds
China's Wang Manyu celebrate after winning the women's sinlges final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
China's Wang Manyu (L) celebrate after winning the women's sinlges final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
China's Wang Manyu (L) celebrate after winning the women's sinlges final match against her teammate Sun Yingsha at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Fan Zhendong of China competes during the men's singles final match between Fan Zhendong of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Fan Zhendong (L) of China celebrates during the men's singles final match between Fan Zhendong of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the men's singles final match between Fan Zhendong of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the men's singles final match between Fan Zhendong of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Truls Moregard (L) of Sweden competes during the men's singles final match between Fan Zhendong of China and Truls Moregard of Sweden at 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, the United States on Nov. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
