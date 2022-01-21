Top-ranked Ma, Xu make last eight at WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars

Xinhua) 08:40, January 21, 2022

MACAO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Top-ranked Ma Long and Xu Xin went through to the quarterfinals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2021 China Stars on Thursday, the second day of the five-day tournament.

Ma beat fellow Chinese Liang Jingkun 11-9, 13-11, 11-6 to join other teammates Xu Xin, Xiang Peng and Xu Yingbin in the men's singles last eight. Xu beat Zhao Zihao 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

Sun Yingsha, Chen Xingtong, Liu Shiwen and Wang Manyu were Thursday's winners in the women's category.

In the mixed doubles, Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen, Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Manyu, Yu Ziyang/Chen Xingtong and Liang Jingkun/Chen Meng were all through to complete the last eight roster.

