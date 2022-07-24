Chinese paddler wins women's singles title at WTT Champions
First-placed Wang Manyu (R) of China and second-placed Wang Yidi of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
BUDAPEST, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Manyu won the women's singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions here on Saturday.
Facing teammate Wang Yidi in the final, world No. 3 Wang Manyu took the upper hand first and won the first two sets 11-9, 11-4.
Wang Yidi, ranked fourth in the world, managed to pull one set back 11-9, before Wang Manyu rallied to hold the following three 11-7, 7-11, 11-7 and wrap up the match in six sets.
On men's part, Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto came back from three sets down to beat Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan 3-11, 7-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-6, 13-11, 11-9 for the title.
The WTT Champions, part of the WTT European Summer Series, was held from July 18-23 in Budapest and only had men's and women's singles events.
First-placed Wang Manyu of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of the women's singles event at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Manyu of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Manyu (L) of China serves during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
