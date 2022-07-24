Highlights of women's singles final at WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022

Xinhua) 10:58, July 24, 2022

First-placed Wang Manyu of China poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of the women's singles event at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

First-placed Wang Manyu (R) of China and second-placed Wang Yidi of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L) of China serves during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Yidi at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles final match against her teammate Wang Manyu at the World Table Tennis(WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

