Highlights of men's singles final at WTT Champions European Summer Series 2022
China's Lin Gaoyuan (R) hits a return during the men's singles final against Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
The runner-up China's Lin Gaoyuan looks on during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
The champion Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu showing his trophy waves to the spectators during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu (L) hits a return during the men's singles final against China's Lin Gaoyuan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
China's Lin Gaoyuan celebrates during the men's singles final against Japan's Harimoto Tomokazu at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions European Summer Series 2022 in Budapest, Hungary on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
