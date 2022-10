Highlights of WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 08:53, October 24, 2022

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates winning after the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chen Xingtong of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Sun Yingsha of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Sun Yingsha (L) and Chen Xingtong of China pose during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final match at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

