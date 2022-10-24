China's Wang, Sun crowned at WTT Champions Macao 2022

Xinhua) 08:58, October 24, 2022

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese paddlers Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha were crowned in the men's and women's singles finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2022 here on Sunday.

Wang, 22, defeated world No. 1 Fan Zhendong to win the men's singles title in a close match going deep into the seventh game 11-5, 12-14, 12-10, 8-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-8.

"Today's match was really intense. I feel really lucky in Macao because I have achieved good results here," said Wang, who won the postponed WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars in January this year.

On the women's side, world No. 1 Sun remained in charge throughout the final to take down compatriot Chen Xingtong 12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, 12-10 after a five-game battle.

"We both played equally well today. Maybe I was a little luckier," Sun said.

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates winning after the women's singles final match against Chen Xingtong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles final match against Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates winning the men's singles final match against Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Champions Macao 2022 in Macao, south China, Oct. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

