In pics: WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament

Xinhua) 14:46, January 19, 2023

Yuan Licen (L)/Xiang Peng compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Emmanuel Lebesson (France)/Lubomir Pistej (Slovakia) at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Emmanuel Lebesson (France)/Lubomir Pistej (Slovakia) at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng (R) celebrate after winning the men's doubles round of 16 match between Yuan Licen/Xiang Peng of China and Emmanuel Lebesson (France)/Lubomir Pistej (Slovakia) at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Yi hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Bernadette Szocs of Romania at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Bernadette Szocs hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Bernadette Szocs of Romania at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Chen Yi celebrates scoring during the women's singles round of 32 match between Chen Yi of China and Bernadette Szocs of Romania at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen competes during the men's singles round of 32 match between Yuan Licen of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Coach Liu Heng (R) gives instructions to Yuan Licen during the men's singles round of 32 match between Yuan Licen of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Licen celebrates winning the men's singles round of 32 match between Yuan Licen of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Vitor Ishiy reacts during the men's singles round of 32 match between Yuan Licen of China and Vitor Ishiy of Brazil at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yu Ziyang/Zhou Kai (R) compete during the men's doubles round of 16 match between Yu Ziyang/Zhou Kai of China and Ovidiu Ionescu (Romania)/Alvaro Robles (Spain) at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kuai Man/Lin Shidong (R) compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Kuai Man/Lin Shidong of China and Yuan Jia Nan/Emmanuel Lebesson of France at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kuai Man (L)/Lin Shidong compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match between Kuai Man/Lin Shidong of China and Yuan Jia Nan/Emmanuel Lebesson of France at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

