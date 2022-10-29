In pics: WTT Cup Finals

Xinhua) 14:06, October 29, 2022

Sun Yingsha of China returns the ball during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Sun Yingsha of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ishikawa Kasumi of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Ma Long (front) of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Timo Boll of Germany serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Yidi of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Wang Yidi of China at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Fan Zhendong of China at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Fan Zhendong (front) of China serves during the men's singles quarterfinal match against Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Ito Mima of Japan serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ito Mima of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu (L) of China hits a return during the women's singles quarterfinal match against Ito Mima of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her teammate Chen Xingtong at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong (front) of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her teammate Chen Meng at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China serves during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her teammate Chen Xingtong at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Meng of China returns the ball during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her teammate Chen Xingtong at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Chen Xingtong of China returns the ball during the women's singles quarterfinal match against her teammate Chen Meng at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)