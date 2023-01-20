WTT Contender Doha 2023: singles round of 16 matches

Fan Siqi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Kuai Man of China at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Qian Tianyi serves during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Yuan Jia Nan competes during the women's singles round of 16 match between Choi Hyojoo of South Korea and Yuan Jia Nan of France at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Manika Batra competes during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Manika Batra of India at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Annett Kaufmann hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match between Qian Tianyi of China and Annett Kaufmann of Germany at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Joo Cheonhui competes during the women's singles round of 16 match between Joo Cheonhui of South Korea and Manika Batra of India at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Kuai Man of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Fan Siqi of China at WTT Contender Doha 2023 table tennis tournament in Doha, Qatar, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Hugo Calderano competes during the men's singles round 16 match between Hugo Calderano of Brazil and Robert Gardos of Austria at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Robert Gardos reacts during the men's singles round 16 match between Hugo Calderano of Brazil and Robert Gardos of Austria at WTT contender Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

