Chinese paddler Wang soars to career-high No. 3 in world rankings

Xinhua) 08:48, November 02, 2022

Wang Chuqin of China celebrates scoring during the men's singles final match against Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan at the WTT Cup Finals in Xinxiang, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

Back-to-back WTT winner Wang Chuqin climbed to a career-high third in the ITTF world rankings.

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Chuqin moved up to a career-best third as the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) released its latest world rankings on Tuesday.

In October, Wang claimed the men's singles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao before continuing his title-winning run at the WTT Cup Finals Xinxiang, which results in his four-place jump up the rankings to a new career-high world No. 3.

Chinese duo Fan Zhendong and Ma Long maintain their top two positions in the world rankings.

Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto, runner-up at the WTT Cup Finals, climbs one place to fourth, followed by Truls Moregard (Sweden), Liang Jingkun (China), Hugo Calderano (Brazil), Lin Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei), Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany) and Darko Jorgic (Slovenia) in the men's top 10.

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles final match against her teammate Chen Meng at the WTT Cup Finals. (Photo by Gao Zhiyong/Xinhua)

On the women's side, Sun Yingsha, who was also crowned champion back to back in Macao and Xinxiang, remains the women's world No. 1 with 8,270 points, celebrating 200 career weeks among the top 20 players in the world. With her lead extended at the top of the ladder, Sun is also on track to be the year-end world No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Sun's compatriots Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi rank second, third and fourth respectively. Other top 10 female paddlers are Mima Ito (Japan), Hina Hayata (Japan), Chen Xingtong (China), Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan), Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) and Han Ying (Germany).

